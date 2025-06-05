Cal HC grants interim bail to influencer Sharmistha Panoli, arrested for allegedly posting video on social media with communal comments.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-06-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 14:31 IST
- Country:
- India
