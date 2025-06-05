Trump and Xi speak amid stalled negotiations over tariffs that have roiled global trade, Chinese state media says, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:35 IST
Trump and Xi speak amid stalled negotiations over tariffs that have roiled global trade, Chinese state media says, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Suicide car bomb hits school bus in restive southwestern Pakistan, kills 4 children and wounds 38, AP reports quoting officials.
Morgan Stanley Optimistic on U.S. Assets Amid Global Trade Developments
China Advocates Multilateralism in Global Trade Talks
Two Israeli embassy staff members killed in shooting near Jewish museum in Washington, AP reports quoting Homeland Security secretary.
SA Cuts 2025 GDP Outlook Amid Global Trade Tensions and Economic Risks