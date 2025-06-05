After Pahalgam terror attack, people wanted culprits to be punished; action was taken and punishment was meted out: Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:31 IST
- Country:
- India
After Pahalgam terror attack, people wanted culprits to be punished; action was taken and punishment was meted out: Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Anchors Global Maritime Security with Strategic Shift
Industrial firms struggle to meet Cyber Resilience Act’s security demands
High Court Slams Use of 'Bouncer' Term by Security Agencies
More than 26 Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces along Narayanpur-Bijapur border in Chhattisgarh: officials.
Pioneering Security: L&T Technology's Strategic MoU with BITS Pilani