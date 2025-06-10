Terrorists killed people in Pahalgam asking their religion; we didn't ask their 'dharm' but hit back seeing their 'karm': Rajnath Singh.
PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:28 IST
