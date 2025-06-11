US Rep LaMonica McIver indicted on charges of forcibly impeding immigration officers at New Jersey detention facility, reports AP.
PTI | Newark | Updated: 11-06-2025 05:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 05:03 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
