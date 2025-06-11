Kerala police lodges FIR for rash navigation against owner, master. crew of Liberian flagged ship that sank off the state's coast recently.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Kerala police lodges FIR for rash navigation against owner, master. crew of Liberian flagged ship that sank off the state's coast recently.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- ship
- sinking
- maritime
- safety
- environment
- FIR
- rash navigation
- Liberian-flagged
- coast
Advertisement
ALSO READ
First COVID-19 Fatality in Kalyan-Dombivli: Health Officials Urge Caution
Pioneering Export: First Indian Locomotive Set for West Africa
Manipur's Political Turmoil: Governor Under Fire Amid Protests
Remembering Nehru: The Legacy of India's First Visionary Leader
Major Drug Bust: Firearm and Heroin Seized in Assam