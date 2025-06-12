Our thoughts are with all those affected: UK High Commission on London-bound Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:56 IST
- Country:
- India
Our thoughts are with all those affected: UK High Commission on London-bound Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Robotic Boats Revolutionize Rescue Operations in Palghar
Mexican Authorities Crack Down on Fuel Smuggling in Major Seizure
NEET-PG 2025 exam: SC directs authorities to make arrangements for holding exam in one shift, ensure complete transparency.
2 people die before suspected explosive attack in Uganda's capital, authorities say
North Sikkim Struggles Amid Landslides: IAF and Army Intensify Rescue Operations