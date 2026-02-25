Left Menu

Brazilian Aircraft Soar as U.S. Slashes Tariffs

The U.S. has cut tariffs on Brazilian aircraft, enabling them to enter duty-free. This move benefits Brazil's aerospace industry, especially Embraer, by leveling the playing field with competitors. The reduced tariffs also impact other sectors, improving the competitive positioning of Brazilian exports in the U.S. market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 04:01 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 04:01 IST
Brazilian Aircraft Soar as U.S. Slashes Tariffs

The Brazilian government has warmly received the U.S. decision to eliminate tariffs on Brazilian aircraft imports, a significant shift from the previous 10% duty. This policy alteration is set to benefit Brazil's aerospace industry, led by Embraer, enhancing its competitive stance against rivals like Bombardier and Dassault Aviation.

The Ministry of Development, Industry, and Foreign Trade revealed that aircraft were the nation's third-largest export to the U.S. in 2024 and 2025, emphasizing the sector's high value addition and technological prowess. With the recent tariff policy adjustments, Brazil estimates that about 25% of its exports to the U.S., valued at $9.3 billion in 2025, now face a 10% global tariff, aligning Brazil's exports with those from other nations.

Despite these advances, some Brazilian exports continue to be affected by U.S. duties under Section 232, including goods in sectors like steel, aluminum, and furniture. Yet, the U.S. remains Brazil's second-largest trading partner after China, despite a longstanding trade deficit with the latter estimated at $7.5 billion in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Pressures Anthropic Over AI for Military Use

Pentagon Pressures Anthropic Over AI for Military Use

 United States
2
Global Diplomats Rally Behind Ukraine at U.N. Assembly

Global Diplomats Rally Behind Ukraine at U.N. Assembly

 Global
3
Trump's Bold Initiative: Reimagining Washington Dulles International

Trump's Bold Initiative: Reimagining Washington Dulles International

 United States
4
Confusion and Tariffs: The U.S. Navigates a New Trade Terrain

Confusion and Tariffs: The U.S. Navigates a New Trade Terrain

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026