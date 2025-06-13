PM Modi holds meeting with ministers and officials after visiting Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:24 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi holds meeting with ministers and officials after visiting Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OYO Gears Up for IPO: Strategic Meetings with SoftBank at the Helm
RBI Optimistic on Meeting Inflation Target Amid Global Shifts
Dr. Jitendra Singh Leads Historic Meeting to Reform Science Administration
Gujarat-Sweden Meeting Boosts Investment Opportunities
Prime Minister Modi's Emotional Meeting with Terror Attack Victim's Family