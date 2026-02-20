Controversy Erupts as U.S. Halts Vaccine Advisory Meeting

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has canceled a vaccine advisory meeting scheduled for later this month, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. This decision aligns with U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s push to revise national vaccine policies, particularly concerning six childhood vaccines.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which influences vaccine guidelines, initially planned to meet from February 25-27. However, no formal announcements were made, and the meeting has been postponed indefinitely, said an HHS spokesperson.

The cancellation has sparked legal challenges from major medical groups, arguing the committee's current alignment with anti-vaccine sentiments violates standards of unbiased advisory practices. The leadership of the CDC is also undergoing changes, with Jay Bhattacharya set to become acting director.

