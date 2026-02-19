U.S. Vaccine Policy Shakeup Sparks Advisory Meeting Postponement

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine advisory meeting slated for later this month has been canceled, with no rescheduled date provided. This decision was confirmed by a spokesman from the Department of Health and Human Services.

This development follows concerted efforts by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to overhaul the current vaccination policy. His initiatives include withdrawing broad recommendations for critical childhood vaccines such as those for COVID-19 and hepatitis B.

Kennedy's agenda also involves enhancing federal backing for states' vaccine exemptions and reducing financial support for mRNA-based vaccine research efforts. These moves signify a significant shift in the government's stance on public health and immunization strategies.