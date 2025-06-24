A domestic flight of scheduled carrier held up due to worn tyres, released after required rectification: DGCA after surveillance.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:54 IST
A domestic flight of scheduled carrier held up due to worn tyres, released after required rectification: DGCA after surveillance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enhanced Safety for Mata Vaishno Devi Pilgrims: New Surveillance Centre Launched
Tragedy and Safety: Shillong Calls for Enhanced Surveillance
Lesotho Pioneers WHO’s AFFLU Surveillance Platform to Boost Health Data Systems
Airlines Navigate Rising Conflict Zone Risks Amid Global Tensions
AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance