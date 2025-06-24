In many cases, reported defects reappeared many times on aircraft, indicating inadequate rectification: DGCA after surveillance of airports.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 24-06-2025 16:57 IST
