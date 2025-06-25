After US strikes on Iran, Trump told Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action, reports AP, quoting source.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:06 IST
After US strikes on Iran, Trump told Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action, reports AP, quoting source.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed 585 people and wounded 1,326 others, AP reports citing a human rights group.
Israel has attacked Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, AP reports quoting Iranian state television.
Iran's underground facility at Fordo is again attacked, AP reports citing Iranian state television.