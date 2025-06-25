Left Menu

After US strikes on Iran, Trump told Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action, reports AP, quoting source.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-06-2025 00:06 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 00:06 IST
After US strikes on Iran, Trump told Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action, reports AP, quoting source.

After US strikes on Iran, Trump told Netanyahu not to expect further American offensive military action, reports AP, quoting source.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

