Twice-a-year CBSE Class-10 board exams: First phase results in April, second phase in June.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 25-06-2025 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Twice-a-year CBSE Class-10 board exams: First phase results in April, second phase in June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CBSE
- Class-10
- board exams
- biannual
- examination system
- results
- April
- June
- evaluation
- students
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPSC Announces 2025 Civil Services Preliminary Exam Results
Real-World Weight-Loss Results vs. Clinical Trials: The Reality of Obesity Medications
No Cyberattack: Findings on April Blackout in Iberian Peninsula
Agonizing Wait for Closure: Families Anxiously Await DNA Matching Results After Air India Crash
Freshara Agro Exports Limited Announces Impressive Financial Results for H2 FY25