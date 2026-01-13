Top Achievers Share Dreams as Class of 2025 Celebrates Record NSC Results

With the release of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) results, South Africa’s Class of 2025 has begun turning its attention to the future, buoyed by a record-breaking national pass rate of 88%.

The results were formally announced on Wednesday evening by Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, who confirmed that nearly 88% of the more than 900 000 learners who wrote the examinations had passed—the highest pass rate ever recorded in the country.

Celebrating Excellence: Breakfast with Top Learners

Earlier in the day, Minister Gwarube hosted a breakfast in Johannesburg for the country’s top 40 learners, providing an opportunity to celebrate excellence and hear directly from the learners about their journeys and aspirations.

At the event, top achievers shared stories of perseverance, family support, and ambition as they prepare to take the next steps in higher education.

Aspirations Shaped by Hard Work and Support

Angie Ntuli, a learner from Phumzile Secondary School in Mpumalanga, described her achievement as a deeply emotional milestone.

“I was beyond ecstatic,” she said, acknowledging the challenges she faced along the way. She credited her mother’s unwavering support, explaining that they studied together throughout the year.

“I am planning on going to the University of Cape Town to study Accounting,” Ntuli said.

Engineering Dreams After a Tough Year

Another top achiever, Asanda Ndlela, reflected on the demanding year and the moment he learned of his success.

“I first thought my friends were pranking me,” he said, adding that the reality set in only after his school principal called to confirm the news.

Ndlela said the hard work had paid off and revealed his plans to pursue Mechanical Engineering at the University of Johannesburg, describing the year as difficult but ultimately rewarding.

Turning Adversity into Purpose

For Simesihle Khuzwayo from King Bhekuzulu College in KwaZulu-Natal, the matric year was marked by serious health challenges. Spending much of the year in hospital, she said her experience profoundly influenced her career ambitions.

“I saw that doctors can play a very huge role in improving lives,” she said, adding that the care she received inspired her to pursue a career in medicine.

“I want to be one of those who will help kids like me,” Khuzwayo said.

Advice to the Next Cohort

Khuzwayo also shared advice for incoming Grade 12 learners, encouraging them to stay focused and confident.

“Do not compare yourself to others and don’t listen to external pressures which might make you lose focus. Focus on yourself and set realistic goals which you can reach,” she said.

A Milestone Moment for South African Education

The stories of the Class of 2025’s top achievers reflect the resilience, determination, and ambition behind South Africa’s historic 88% matric pass rate. As thousands of learners prepare to enter universities, colleges, and training institutions, their journeys highlight both the challenges overcome and the promise of the country’s next generation.