Groww's Mixed Financial Results: Profit Slips Amid Rising Income and Strategic Investments

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) - Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the company behind stockbroking platform Groww, reported a year-on-year decline of 28% in its Q3 FY26 profit after tax, standing at Rs 547 crore, down from Rs 757 crore the previous year.

This drop in profit came despite a 26% increase in total income, which reached Rs 1,261 crore. Notably, a one-time post-tax gain last year skewed results, otherwise demonstrating a robust operating profit increase of 24% to Rs 442 crore.

Simultaneously, State Street Investment Management invested USD 65 million in Groww, fostering a strategic partnership to enhance investment products. Groww's market share in equities expanded, coinciding with a stock price rise on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)