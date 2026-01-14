Groww's Mixed Financial Results: Profit Slips Amid Rising Income and Strategic Investments
Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, reported a decline in profit after tax for Q3 FY26, despite rising income. Strategic investment from State Street brought new opportunities. Groww's market share in equities grew notably, and its shares saw a price rise on the BSE.
New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) - Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the company behind stockbroking platform Groww, reported a year-on-year decline of 28% in its Q3 FY26 profit after tax, standing at Rs 547 crore, down from Rs 757 crore the previous year.
This drop in profit came despite a 26% increase in total income, which reached Rs 1,261 crore. Notably, a one-time post-tax gain last year skewed results, otherwise demonstrating a robust operating profit increase of 24% to Rs 442 crore.
Simultaneously, State Street Investment Management invested USD 65 million in Groww, fostering a strategic partnership to enhance investment products. Groww's market share in equities expanded, coinciding with a stock price rise on the BSE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
