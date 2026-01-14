Left Menu

Groww's Mixed Financial Results: Profit Slips Amid Rising Income and Strategic Investments

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of Groww, reported a decline in profit after tax for Q3 FY26, despite rising income. Strategic investment from State Street brought new opportunities. Groww's market share in equities grew notably, and its shares saw a price rise on the BSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 13:35 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 13:35 IST
Groww's Mixed Financial Results: Profit Slips Amid Rising Income and Strategic Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) - Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the company behind stockbroking platform Groww, reported a year-on-year decline of 28% in its Q3 FY26 profit after tax, standing at Rs 547 crore, down from Rs 757 crore the previous year.

This drop in profit came despite a 26% increase in total income, which reached Rs 1,261 crore. Notably, a one-time post-tax gain last year skewed results, otherwise demonstrating a robust operating profit increase of 24% to Rs 442 crore.

Simultaneously, State Street Investment Management invested USD 65 million in Groww, fostering a strategic partnership to enhance investment products. Groww's market share in equities expanded, coinciding with a stock price rise on the BSE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

Guardians of the Hills: Women Village Defence Groups in Action

 India
2
Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

Critical Nipah Virus Outbreak Hits Kolkata: Nurses in Coma

 India
3
Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

Accelerating Future Engineers: REPLUS Engitech Powers Team Predators Racing

 India
4
Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

Iran's Warning to U.S. Regional Bases Sparks Tensions

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026