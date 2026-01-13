Hungary's Political Showdown: Sulyok Sets April Election Date

Hungary's election season is officially underway as President Tamas Sulyok has announced April 12 as the date for the parliamentary elections, according to a statement from his office on Tuesday.

This election marks a pivotal moment for nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has held power since 2010 but is now confronted with a formidable opposition in Peter Magyar.

Magyar's centre-right party currently leads in most polls, setting the stage for a competitive race that could reshape Hungary's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)