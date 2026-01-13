Left Menu

Hungary's Political Showdown: Sulyok Sets April Election Date

Hungary's President Tamas Sulyok announced April 12 as the date for the parliamentary election. Nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban will, for the first time since 2010, face a robust challenge from Peter Magyar, whose centre-right party is ahead in most polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:11 IST
  • Hungary

Hungary's election season is officially underway as President Tamas Sulyok has announced April 12 as the date for the parliamentary elections, according to a statement from his office on Tuesday.

This election marks a pivotal moment for nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has held power since 2010 but is now confronted with a formidable opposition in Peter Magyar.

Magyar's centre-right party currently leads in most polls, setting the stage for a competitive race that could reshape Hungary's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

