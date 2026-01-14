Left Menu

Bank Stocks Tumble Amid Mixed Financial Results

Wall Street's main indexes faced declines, influenced by Bank of America and Citigroup's mixed financial results. Despite strong profits, shares dipped, with Wells Fargo missing revenue forecasts. Analysts awaited economic data and interest-rate decisions, as the financial sector experienced a 0.4% decrease despite a 25% previous uptrend.

14-01-2026
Financial markets faced a downturn as Wall Street's primary indexes declined for the second consecutive day. Investors examined the mixed financial outcomes from industry giants Bank of America and Citigroup. Despite Bank of America's strong quarterly profits, its shares dropped by 3.5%, while Wells Fargo fell 4.4% due to falling short of revenue expectations. Citigroup's slight 0.5% dip came in spite of increased revenue, following concerns about the potential impact of proposed credit-card interest rate limits on consumer expenses and financial sector profitability.

While bank stocks had previously surged by 25% over twelve months, the sector fell 0.4% on the day. According to Jake Johnston, Deputy CIO at Advisors Asset Management, "Banks had a very strong start to the year, and markets are taking a little time to digest the results." S&P 500 companies are projected to report an average earnings growth of 8.8% year-on-year for the fourth quarter, potentially boosting full-year earnings in 2025 to a 13.2% increase, based on IBES LSEG data.

Additional economic indicators showed U.S. producer prices aligning with forecasts, while retail sales surpassed expectations. The Federal Reserve is widely expected to maintain interest rates through the year's first half, awaiting remarks from Fed voting members John Williams, Anna Paulson, and Stephen Miran. The day's trading also saw Netflix's modest rise, energy index growth, and fluctuations in midcap and smallcap stock performances. Meanwhile, Nasdaq saw 28 new highs and 29 new lows, reflecting a diverse market sentiment.

