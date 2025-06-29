Deeply pained by Puri temple stampede, negligence and mismanagement that led to this tragedy inexcusable: Cong president Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Puri | Updated: 29-06-2025 12:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2025 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
