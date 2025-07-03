Centre committed to overhaul Jharkhand infra, to implement Rs 2 lakh crore-projects in state: Union min Nitin Gadkari in Garhwa.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-07-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Centre committed to overhaul Jharkhand infra, to implement Rs 2 lakh crore-projects in state: Union min Nitin Gadkari in Garhwa.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NZ Reforms Foreign Investment Rules to Boost Growth, Jobs and Productivity
Sweden's Interest Rate Shift: A Boost for Economic Growth
Inclusive Development and Youth Engagement Vital for Northeast's Growth
Sweden's Riksbank Cuts Interest Rate Amid Weak Economic Growth
Revolutionizing Cinema: A ₹3,000 Crore Investment in Tamil Nadu's Virtual Production Hub