One killed, many feared trapped after portion of coal mine collapses in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh: Police.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 05-07-2025 10:47 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 10:47 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
