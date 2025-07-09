Court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain cause of accident: IAF on Jaguar jet that crashed near Churu in Rajasthan.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Court of inquiry has been constituted to ascertain cause of accident: IAF on Jaguar jet that crashed near Churu in Rajasthan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Govt Boosts NZ Search and Rescue With $76.7M and Aviation Safety Funding
DGCA Intensifies Aviation Safety with Ongoing Surveillance
DGCA Tightens Aviation Safety with Stringent Surveillance
DGCA's Comprehensive Surveillance Highlights Gaps in Aviation Safety
Controversy Brewed Over Joju George's Unpaid Remuneration for 'Churuli'