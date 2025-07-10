Bihar SIR: EC tells SC that citizenship is required to be checked for being voter in India under Article 326 of Constitution.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 12:21 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 12:21 IST
- Country:
- India
