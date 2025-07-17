Governor Mangubhai Patel administers oath of office to newly appointed Madhya Pradesh High Court Chief Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
