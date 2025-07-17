PM has done biggest job of securing country, country plagued by terror attacks almost every day during Cong rule: Shah in Jaipur.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
PM has done biggest job of securing country, country plagued by terror attacks almost every day during Cong rule: Shah in Jaipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Congress MP Mallu Ravi expresses condolences towards victims of Sangareddy pharma factory accident
Congress' Jairam Ramesh, takes jibe at PM Modi's five nation tour, calls him "Super Premium Frequent Flier PM"
"Media twisting, tarnish my image":Karnataka Congress MLA BR Patil denies rift claims
MP Congress chief terms BJP govt "corrupt," hopes new state president Hemant Khandelwal brings "sternness"
"Congress wants 'tukde tukde' of Bharat": Poonawalla slams Ajoy Kumar for calling Sikkim a "neighbouring Country"