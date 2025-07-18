RJD can't think of providing employment to youths, it usurped land of poor people before giving them jobs: PM Modi at Bihar rally.
PTI | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:19 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
