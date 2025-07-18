Jharkhand Police releases list of 55 Naxalites, including top CPI (Maoist) commanders, carrying collective bounty of Rs 8.45 crore: Official.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:50 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
