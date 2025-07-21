Before 2014 inflation rate used to be in double digit, it is now around 2 per cent; inflation is low and growth rate high: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 10:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Before 2014 inflation rate used to be in double digit, it is now around 2 per cent; inflation is low and growth rate high: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Economy
- Inflation
- PM Modi
- Growth Rate
- Economic Success
- Reform
- 2014
- Double Digit
- Low Inflation
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change
BRICS Summit: Emerging Powers Aim to Reform Global Order
Judge Datta Advocates for Judicial Reforms and Balanced Life
Congress Criticizes World Bank Report on India's Poverty Inequality: Calls for Urgent Reforms
Global South Urges for Reform at BRICS While India's X Account Restored