BJP should answer why women in states ruled by it are facing atrocities: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at TMC's Martyrs' Day rally.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
