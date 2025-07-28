Why did you appear before inquiry committee? Did you take chance of favourable order there first: SC questions Justice Yashwant Varma.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Why did you appear before inquiry committee? Did you take chance of favourable order there first: SC questions Justice Yashwant Varma.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indian Judiciary: Guardians of Global Justice
New Appointments in High Courts: A Judiciary Reshuffle
Supreme Court Collegium's New Appointments Shake Up Indian Judiciary
Imamoglu: A Political Battlefield in Turkey's Judiciary
Central agencies being misused to target oppn leaders but I trust the judiciary: Chhattisgarh ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel on ED raid.