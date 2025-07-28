SC pulls up Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah for not issuing public apology over his remarks against Indian Army officer Col Sofiya Qureshi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 28-07-2025 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
