Karnataka top poll officer asks Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to share documents based on which he claimed that a woman voted twice.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2025 17:04 IST | Created: 10-08-2025 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Karnataka top poll officer asks Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to share documents based on which he claimed that a woman voted twice.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Court discharges 9 'untraceable' accused in 30-year-old dacoity case, says evidence 'insufficient'
Congress leader predicts setback for party in local body polls in leaked audio
Karnataka Deputy CM Denies Allegations Involving Congress Leader
Congress Leader's Resignation Sparks Controversy Before Elections
Controversial Arrest of Nuns Sparks Outrage Among Indian Congress Leaders