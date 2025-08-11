EC silent but truth before entire country: Rahul Gandhi after Opposition MPs stopped from taking out march to poll body office.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 12:52 IST
- Country:
- India
EC silent but truth before entire country: Rahul Gandhi after Opposition MPs stopped from taking out march to poll body office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Evolving Security Blueprint: Amit Shah's Vision for a Safer Nation
India's Heatwave Crisis: Underreporting of Heatstroke Cases Uncovered
Exploring Indian Vegeterian Delights: Sarika Gupta's Culinary Journey
NLC India's Strategic Global Quest for Rare Earth Elements Amidst Geopolitical Shifts
Major Recalls by Indian Drug Giants in US Market