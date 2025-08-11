This fight is with Election Commission, says former Maharashtra CM Thackeray on protest march by Opposition on 'vote theft' issue.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-08-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 11-08-2025 16:53 IST
- Country:
- India
This fight is with Election Commission, says former Maharashtra CM Thackeray on protest march by Opposition on 'vote theft' issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Tale of Domestic Struggle Leads to Arrest in Maharashtra
Revamping Maharashtra's Health Services: A 4-Year Vision
Security Guard Arrested for Alleged Sexual Abuse of Students in Maharashtra
Munde Advocates Inclusive Politics Amid Caste Tensions in Maharashtra
Maratha Community's Quest for Representation in Maharashtra Cabinet