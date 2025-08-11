I noted that it is necessary to limit export of Russian energy, particularly oil: Ukraine President Zelenskyy on phone talks with PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2025 19:09 IST
I noted that it is necessary to limit export of Russian energy, particularly oil: Ukraine President Zelenskyy on phone talks with PM Modi.
