India has one of world’s highest astronomical observatories in Ladakh: PM Modi via video link at Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 18:17 IST
- Country:
- India
India has one of world's highest astronomical observatories in Ladakh: PM Modi via video link at Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Students Shine with 26 Medals at International Science Olympiads
There was no talks between Prime Minister Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 16: EAM S Jaishankar in Rajya Sabha.
Indian Teens Triumph at International Linguistics Olympiad in Taiwan
Prime Minister Modi Meets President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Prime Minister Modi unveils 'Kartavya Bhavan': A Leap towards Modern Governance