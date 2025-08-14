SC asks ECI to disclose identity of 65 lakh deleted voters from electoral roll by Aug 19, asks for compliance report by Aug 22.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 15:33 IST
