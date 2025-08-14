President Murmu terms terror attack on innocent citizens in Pahalgam as 'cowardly and utterly inhuman'.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2025 19:25 IST
- Country:
- India
President Murmu terms terror attack on innocent citizens in Pahalgam as 'cowardly and utterly inhuman'.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hackers Breach U.S. Fermilab, Highlighting Global Cybersecurity Flaws
Tragedy Strikes: Bus Carrying Security Personnel Plunges into River Amidst Heavy Rain
Amarnath Yatra Halted Due to Torrential Rain: Safety First for Devotees
Major Safety Upgrades Coming to SH2 Moonshine Hill Road Intersection
Miraculous Rescue: Security Forces Survive Bus Plunge in Kashmir River