We have carried out huge reforms in Income Tax laws, some people may have missed it amid din: PM Modi on disruptions in Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 08:33 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 08:33 IST
- Country:
- India
We have carried out huge reforms in Income Tax laws, some people may have missed it amid din: PM Modi on disruptions in Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Income Tax
- reforms
- PM Modi
- Parliament
- legislation
- India
- government
- policy
- disruptions
- transformation
Advertisement