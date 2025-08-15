100 years ago, an organisation was born -- RSS -- it worked towards the goal of nation-building: PM Modi in his I-Day speech.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-08-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 09:04 IST
- Country:
- India
100 years ago, an organisation was born -- RSS -- it worked towards the goal of nation-building: PM Modi in his I-Day speech.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- RSS
- 100 years
- Independence Day
- Modi
- speech
- nation-building
- India
- organisation
- legacy
- Prime Minister
Advertisement