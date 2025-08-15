Telangana CM demands Centre to approve BC quota bills passed by state legislature
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 15-08-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 15-08-2025 10:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Telangana CM demands Centre to approve BC quota bills passed by state legislature
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Telangana
- CM
- BC
- quota
- bills
- legislature
- social
- equality
- government
- communities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Adaptive Safety Nets: How the World Bank Supports Crisis-Ready Social Protection
I don't care what India does with Russia, says Donald Trump in a fresh social media post.
Social Media Trust Shattered: Teen Rape Case in Panipat
Women suffering from anaemia, children from malnutrition in tribal areas, doctors should contribute to social services: President Murmu.
Himachal Cabinet Unveils Key Decisions: Emphasizes Social Equity & Infrastructure Development