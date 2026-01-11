Breathing Space: French Socialist Party Stands Against No-Confidence Motions

The French Socialist Party has announced it will not support two no-confidence motions filed by far-right and far-left opposition parties. These motions pertain to France's inability to block the EU's Mercosur trade deal. By withholding support, the party grants some breathing space to the country's fragile government.

Approval chances for these motions were slim, analysts had noted, especially the one filed by the far-right National Rally (RN), as left-wing parties generally avoid backing its initiatives. This situation underscores the delicate political balance President Macron's administration is trying to maintain just over a year before the 2027 presidential election, as polls predict a viable shot for the RN next year.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu has reiterated his commitment to maintaining stability, expressing opposition to both censure and dissolution of the National Assembly. His office, however, is preparing for potential legislative elections alongside municipal elections in March, should the government fall. Budget negotiations continue to be challenging, with efforts to exclude extremes in hopes of reaching a compromise.

(With inputs from agencies.)