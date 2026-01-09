Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments
Social media influencer Hansira from Nuh was arrested for using derogatory language against the Dalit community in a video. Charged under the SC-ST Act, she apologized for her offensive remarks but was remanded in custody. The arrest has sparked significant online controversy.
- Country:
- India
An influencer's disrespectful remarks aimed at the Dalit community have landed her in legal trouble. Nuh Police have apprehended Hansira, also known as Hansi Khan, over a video where she allegedly made offensive comments.
Hansira, boasting a substantial social media presence with over one lakh followers, was taken into custody following a complaint by a local youth. The video in question showed her sitting in her car at a fuel station, comparing the Dalit community to a long CNG queue using indecent language.
Despite issuing an apologetic video, authorities proceeded with charges under the SC-ST Act due to the sensitive nature of the incident. Hansira has since been produced in court and remains in judicial custody.
