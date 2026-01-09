Influencer's Arrest Sparks Social Media Storm Over Derogatory Comments

An influencer's disrespectful remarks aimed at the Dalit community have landed her in legal trouble. Nuh Police have apprehended Hansira, also known as Hansi Khan, over a video where she allegedly made offensive comments.

Hansira, boasting a substantial social media presence with over one lakh followers, was taken into custody following a complaint by a local youth. The video in question showed her sitting in her car at a fuel station, comparing the Dalit community to a long CNG queue using indecent language.

Despite issuing an apologetic video, authorities proceeded with charges under the SC-ST Act due to the sensitive nature of the incident. Hansira has since been produced in court and remains in judicial custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)