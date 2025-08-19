Lot of interest globally in India's Gaganyaan mission: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 11:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Lot of interest globally in India's Gaganyaan mission: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India Celebrates Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic ISS Trip
Germany's Bond Yields Rise Amid Global Interest Rate Shifts
Historic Indian Footprints on the ISS: Shubhanshu Shukla's Space Odyssey
Lok Sabha takes up discussion on astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla's sojourn to International Space Station.
From Space to Home: Shubhanshu Shukla's Stellar Return