Aryna Sabalenka Dominates to Secure Brisbane International Final Spot

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 to reach her third consecutive final at the Brisbane International, setting her sights on another Australian Open win. Despite pre-match challenges and Muchova's tricky play, Sabalenka showcased her power and skill, winning on her fourth match point.

Updated: 10-01-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 09:42 IST
Aryna Sabalenka Dominates to Secure Brisbane International Final Spot
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her formidable form at the Brisbane International, dispatching Karolina Muchova with a 6-3, 6-4 victory to advance to the tournament's final for the third consecutive year.

The world number one began strongly, overcoming a previous unfavorable head-to-head record against Muchova and taking control early in the match. Sabalenka's aggressive play, highlighted by a decisive backhand winner, secured the first set.

In the second set, though facing increased resistance, Sabalenka managed to secure the win on her fourth match point, expressing relief over closing the match in straight sets. The four-time Grand Slam winner now looks forward to her next challenge, eyeing her third Australian Open title.

