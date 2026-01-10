Aryna Sabalenka Dominates to Secure Brisbane International Final Spot
Aryna Sabalenka defeated Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-4 to reach her third consecutive final at the Brisbane International, setting her sights on another Australian Open win. Despite pre-match challenges and Muchova's tricky play, Sabalenka showcased her power and skill, winning on her fourth match point.
- Country:
- Australia
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka showcased her formidable form at the Brisbane International, dispatching Karolina Muchova with a 6-3, 6-4 victory to advance to the tournament's final for the third consecutive year.
The world number one began strongly, overcoming a previous unfavorable head-to-head record against Muchova and taking control early in the match. Sabalenka's aggressive play, highlighted by a decisive backhand winner, secured the first set.
In the second set, though facing increased resistance, Sabalenka managed to secure the win on her fourth match point, expressing relief over closing the match in straight sets. The four-time Grand Slam winner now looks forward to her next challenge, eyeing her third Australian Open title.
ALSO READ
Controversy Strikes: Wildcard Woes in Nairobi Tennis Tournament
Ndiaye's Decisive Strike Propels Senegal to AFCON Semi-Finals
Alcaraz and Sinner Hint at Doubles Duo Amid Comparisons to Tennis Legends
Tennis-Kyrgios says he won't play in singles at Australian Open
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Kyrgios says he won't play singles at Australian Open, Wawrinka gets wildcard