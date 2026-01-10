Tragic Fire Claims Three Lives in Mumbai Suburb

In a tragic incident early Saturday, a fire claimed the lives of three family members in Mumbai's Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon. The blaze engulfed their single-storey home, located on Rajaram Lane, around 3:06 AM.

The fire damaged the property's electric wiring and household items across both floors. Amidst the chaos, local residents made initial efforts to douse the flames using buckets of water, holding off the fire until emergency services arrived.

Despite local efforts, all three occupants were rushed to the Trauma Care Hospital, where they were sadly pronounced dead upon arrival. The victims are identified as Harshada Pawaskar, 19, Kushal Pawaskar, 12, and Sanjog Pawaskar, 48. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.