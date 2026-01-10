Left Menu

Trump's Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Faces Legislative Hurdles

U.S. President Donald Trump proposes a one-year cap on credit card interest rates at 10%, effective January 2026. However, the plan lacks concrete legislative backing, facing criticism from lawmakers like Senator Elizabeth Warren. Bipartisan efforts are underway to address high rates, but congressional approval remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-01-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 10-01-2026 09:40 IST
Trump's Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Faces Legislative Hurdles

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a plan to cap credit card interest rates at 10% for a year, effective January 2026. However, details on implementation and company compliance remain unclear, sparking skepticism among lawmakers.

Despite Trump's campaign promise, critics argue that such a cap requires congressional approval, which is currently stalled due to a partisan divide. Lawmakers from both parties, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Senator Bernie Sanders, have shown interest in similar legislation.

Major banks and credit card companies have yet to comment on the proposal. Meanwhile, banking advocacy groups warn that a 10% cap could limit credit availability, pushing consumers toward alternative financial services.

TRENDING

1
Debate Over Proposed Interest Rate Cap: Bankers Warn of Reduced Credit Access

Debate Over Proposed Interest Rate Cap: Bankers Warn of Reduced Credit Acces...

 Global
2
Trump's Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Faces Legislative Hurdles

Trump's Credit Card Interest Rate Cap Faces Legislative Hurdles

 Global
3
Aryna Sabalenka Dominates to Secure Brisbane International Final Spot

Aryna Sabalenka Dominates to Secure Brisbane International Final Spot

 Australia
4
Three members of family die in fire at residential structure in Goregaon area of Mumbai: Officials.

Three members of family die in fire at residential structure in Goregaon are...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026