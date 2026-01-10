Washington National Opera to Part Ways with Trump-led Kennedy Center

The Washington National Opera has announced its decision to sever ties with the Kennedy Center, signaling another major departure from the historic arts institution following the takeover by President Donald Trump and his allies. This step comes after significant changes at the center, including a controversial rebranding.

Francesca Zambello, the opera's artistic director, had previously voiced concerns over declining box office revenues and donor confidence, expressing the possibility of leaving their home of over five decades. The Kennedy Center cited financial challenges as the reason for parting ways with the opera.

The opera criticized the new business model requiring productions to be fully funded in advance and the reduction or elimination of centralized support services. The renaming of the center has met backlash from artists and groups, as well as family members of John F. Kennedy, who view it as undermining the late president's legacy.