Lok Sabha adjourned for day after passage of IIM (Amendment) Bill amid protests by opposition over electoral roll revision in Bihar.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-08-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 19-08-2025 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
